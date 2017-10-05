Advertising

Just because someone is born in the spotlight doesn't mean they can't grow up to be a star. And at 19 years old, Paris Jackson is already proving to be an icon who continues to use her platform for good. From fighting body shaming to slamming white supremacists, Paris is on FIRE.

The model and daughter of late Michael Jackson continued her campaign for body positivity when she appeared at a red carpet event for People magazine last night without a drop of makeup. Of course, she looked stunning (some people are just #blessed):

Now, there will be those who say: "who cares??????" And to those people I say: I DO. Because every time a celebrity stands up to bullsh*t beauty standards, they make it a little easier for the rest of us to leave our homes with no makeup on without everyone asking: "Are you okay??? You look tired!!!"

Plus, it's refreshing to see a "real" looking woman on a red carpet, even when she's a literal model like Paris. It reminds us that 99% of what we see in magazines is manipulated, painted or slathered on, trimmed, plucked, plumped, smoothed, photoshopped or straight up faked.

Twitter is loving Jackson's bare-faced debut:

That being said, if walking around on a runway with no makeup isn't enough for Paris Jackson to win your heart, let's talk about the time she went IN on white supremacists during a blistering speech at the VMAs in August. ICYMI, she said:

We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist!

PA-RIS! PA-RIS! PA-RIS! PA-RIS!

