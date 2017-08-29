Advertising

It's been eight years since Michael Jackson passed away. The music world lost an icon, and the Jackson kids lost their dad. Tuesday would have been Michael Jackson's 59th birthday. To celebrate, his daughter Paris Jackson posted a sweet tribute to her late dad on Instagram.

Paris shared a sweet old photo of her and her dad, along with a moving tribute. She wrote:

Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.

This isn't the first time Paris has paid tribute to her late dad. In fact, a number of her tattoos are in his honor. Just a couple months ago, she got the word "Applehead" tattooed on her foot.

with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you 🍏 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

According to People, that was a nickname that she, her siblings, and others close to Michael called him.

