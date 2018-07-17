Paris Jackson slams the media for the way they covered her ‘coming out’ story.

Paris Jackson doesn't want you to label her sexuality.

Over the weekend, a fan asked Jackson if she is bisexual. The model confirmed that she is attracted to more than one gender with this response:

"That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels."

But Michael Jackson's only daughter was not done, and later elaborated on the comment on her Instagram story:

Instagram: Paris Jackson

"I came out when i was 14.. i’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. i’ve talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article," wrote Jackson. "There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?"

She further clarified her sexuality in one last post: