Paris Jackson has been known to put body-shamers in their place, so her latest message to her fans comes as no surprise.

The 18-year-old model posted a topless photo of herself to Instagram (don't worry, it's a classy one) on Friday, along with a message promoting body positivity.

In the caption, Jackson explained her thoughts on nudity:

Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to Mama Gaia [Greek translation: Mother Earth]. I'm usually naked when I garden. It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do.

She went on to encourage her followers to love their bodies the way they are:

The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what 'flaws' you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable.

Paris Jackson acknowledged that some of her Instagram followers might not agree with her feelings on nudity or her decision to post the topless photos. But said that she wouldn't apologize for it.

"It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret," she wrote.

