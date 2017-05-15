Advertising

Paris Jackson has been known to put body-shamers in their place, so her latest message to her fans comes as no surprise.

The 18-year-old model posted a topless photo of herself to Instagram (don't worry, it's a classy one) on Friday, along with a message promoting body positivity.

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

In the caption, Jackson explained her thoughts on nudity:

She went on to encourage her followers to love their bodies the way they are:

Paris Jackson acknowledged that some of her Instagram followers might not agree with her feelings on nudity or her decision to post the topless photos. But said that she wouldn't apologize for it.

"It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret," she wrote.

