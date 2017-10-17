Advertising

Model Paris Jackson is comfortable being nude in pictures, and there's no reason she shouldn't be. On Monday night, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson Instagrammed a photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of gray Calvin Klein undies. In the caption she wrote, "Comfortable in my rolls. Fuck wit me."

comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Whether or not Jackson has any of these "rolls" is debatable, but it's always inspiring when someone posts a body-positive image. Jackson turned off the comments on the post, because clearly she doesn't care what other people think about her body, either (but the photo has already gotten over 115,000 likes).

This isn't the first time Jackson has posted an image of herself topless. In September, she Instagrammed her new chest tattoo, and in May, she posted another shot promoting body-positivity.

In part of the caption to that one, Jackson wrote, "The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what 'flaws' you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable."

