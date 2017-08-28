Advertising

National politics aren't usually discussed at MTV's annual Video Music Awards, but this year is different, for obvious reasons. And while Katy Perry's opening monologue poked fun at this country's current state of insanity, Paris Jackson made a direct statement about Nazis that had nothing to do with satire.

In an impassioned speech, the 19-year-old told the audience at the VMAs, “We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist!”

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.