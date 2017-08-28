National politics aren't usually discussed at MTV's annual Video Music Awards, but this year is different, for obvious reasons. And while Katy Perry's opening monologue poked fun at this country's current state of insanity, Paris Jackson made a direct statement about Nazis that had nothing to do with satire.
In an impassioned speech, the 19-year-old told the audience at the VMAs, “We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist!”
Reactions on Twitter were mixed, though—not over the message, but over the messenger. A few people seemed to think that the words came from someone…unworthy of speaking them? Or something?
August 28, 2017
This is the equivalent of The Kardashians hosting Meet The Press.— RK Sports/Media (@RonKoff) August 28, 2017
Uh what exactly is it that Paris Jackson does? Does she sing? Dance? Anything?— Nikülas Bearcrusher (@KingBearcrusher) August 28, 2017
Let's defeat racism!!! But first, here's our next performer!— Oona (@OonaNotONeill) August 28, 2017
But for the most part, Jackson got a ton of accolades from Twitter (as well as the audience at the show).
Okay girl! Proud of you— juanita mcknight (@mcknightx) August 28, 2017
YESS SIS U DID THE DAMN THING @ParisJackson— farrah (@farrahgloria_) August 28, 2017
A big platform why not....— nik_nak30 (@nik_nak30) August 28, 2017
Great speech Paris your pops would be proud!— TheResistance!!! (@Qbtta4) August 28, 2017
Hey, Jackson had the stage and spoke her mind. Nothing to mock about that, however young the speaker.