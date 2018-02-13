Paris Jackson shares rare throwback home video in honor of her brother's birthday.

Want to feel old? Michael Jackson's eldest child, Prince Jackson, turned 21 on Tuesday.

It seem like just yesterday he was wearing masks and being chased around by the paparazzi, and now he has a beard!?!?!

Welp, that is how time works, I guess.

Paris Jackson wished her big brother a happy birthday with this sweet, never-before-seen clip from a home video onto Instagram. Because the Jackson children's childhoods were kept extremely private, we never really got to see these sweet brother/sister moments: