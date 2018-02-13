Paris Jackson shares rare throwback home video in honor of her brother's birthday.

Want to feel old? Michael Jackson's eldest child, Prince Jackson, turned 21 on Tuesday.
It seem like just yesterday he was wearing masks and being chased around by the paparazzi, and now he has a beard!?!?!
Welp, that is how time works, I guess.
Paris Jackson wished her big brother a happy birthday with this sweet, never-before-seen clip from a home video onto Instagram. Because the Jackson children's childhoods were kept extremely private, we never really got to see these sweet brother/sister moments:
it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now.
my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.
That is so sweet!
And here are Paris and Prince all grown up:
Paris and Prince also have a younger sibling, Blanket Jackson, who now goes by B.G. or Bigi. He is 15-years-old.
I'm sure their father would he very happy to know what all three of his children are still so close.