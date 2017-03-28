Advertising

Paris Jackson and her big brother Prince just got adorable matching tattoos.

big brother doing big things!! so proud of this stud muffin A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Nov 23, 2016 at 10:03pm PST

Michael Jackson's two eldest children definitely love getting inked, and both have many tattoos in addition to this latest one. Paris, 18, got the yang symbol on the back of her leg, while Prince, 20, got a yin in the same spot. Paris uploaded a picture of the fresh ink onto her Instagram with a sweet message explaining why it was important for her and her sibling to get the complimentary tattoos.

/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy.



sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️

While in the tattoo parlor, Prince also completed a very intricate armor inspired piece that covers his arm, shoulder and chest.

I don't even know how many hours me and @dermagraphink are at but we got it done and it looks dope 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

So when is Blanket going to be old enough to get in on this matching tattoo action?

