In April of last year, Patrick Stewart dressed in drag for a screening of his Starz show, Blunt Talk. Now the internet is going crazy over how much he looked like Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Here's a photo Patrick Stewart tweeted from the screening.

Something is happening in Hollywood tonight. pic.twitter.com/hhDTqOtBx5 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 19, 2016

The resemblance to Conway really is uncanny.

Obviously, Twitter went nuts.

Patrick Stewart dressed in drag as Kellyanne Conway. YOU'RE WELCOME. pic.twitter.com/WEqmKRIvhW — Lift Big Eat Big (@LiftBigEatBig) March 25, 2017

Patrick Stewart as Kellyanne Conway, in Lifetime's Movie Special, "A Woman Damaged". pic.twitter.com/oI6qX9aYkr — Gavin Scott (@GavScott) February 17, 2017

My MCM is Sir Patrick Stewart. He makes a better Kellyanne Conway than Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/g8F6t4mcdQ — The Evolving Arm (@leftarmisme) March 27, 2017

Some people tweeted at Saturday Night Live, requesting that they bring Patrick Stewart on to play Conway.

@SNLUpdate Please get Patrick Stewart to play Kellyanne Conway on an SNL cold open. #patrickstewart #SNL pic.twitter.com/qJKwKYkEng — Chuck Evans (@ChuckE99) February 17, 2017

Alec Baldwin as Trump

Melissa McCarthy as Spicer

Rosie O'Donnell as Bannon

and now...

Patrick Stewart as Kellyanne Conway#DonaldTheMusical pic.twitter.com/U8JUjkMgVd — Antic the Fearless (@antic5) March 26, 2017

I'm holding out hope for a Parent Trap-style summer blockbuster where Stewart and Conway switch places and no one notices. Fingers crossed!

