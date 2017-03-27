In April of last year, Patrick Stewart dressed in drag for a screening of his Starz show, Blunt Talk. Now the internet is going crazy over how much he looked like Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.
Here's a photo Patrick Stewart tweeted from the screening.
The resemblance to Conway really is uncanny.
Obviously, Twitter went nuts.
Some people tweeted at Saturday Night Live, requesting that they bring Patrick Stewart on to play Conway.
I'm holding out hope for a Parent Trap-style summer blockbuster where Stewart and Conway switch places and no one notices. Fingers crossed!