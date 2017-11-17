A lot of people think Patrick Stewart should've been 'People's Sexiest Man Alive. He just proved them right.

Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive (?!?!) this week, and tweeted out thanks to the publication, adding "Don't hate me because I'm beautiful…" You know, like from those 80s Pantene shampoo commercials with Kelly LeBrock.

Former SMA (Sexiest Man Alive) Hugh Jackman tweeted some advice to Shelton, namely, don't be humble. He told Shelton to "milk the sexy status for ALL it's worth," and then brought up former SMA, Ryan Reynolds.

Hey @blakeshelton ... take it from me ... humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017

Reynolds, for his part, thinks Sir Patrick Stewart was robbed!

You’re both just speed bumps on the road to @SirPatStew. Outta the way. https://t.co/yglw2kegAB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 16, 2017

And Stewart backed Reynolds up, tweeting a picture of himself from a TV Guide cover, and writing "Gentlemen, come at me when you are THIS sexy." He added hashtags "SexiestManAlive" and "WelcomeToTheGunShow."