A lot of people think Patrick Stewart should've been 'People's Sexiest Man Alive. He just proved them right.

Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive (?!?!) this week, and tweeted out thanks to the publication, adding "Don't hate me because I'm beautiful…" You know, like from those 80s Pantene shampoo commercials with Kelly LeBrock.
Former SMA (Sexiest Man Alive) Hugh Jackman tweeted some advice to Shelton, namely, don't be humble. He told Shelton to "milk the sexy status for ALL it's worth," and then brought up former SMA, Ryan Reynolds.
Reynolds, for his part, thinks Sir Patrick Stewart was robbed!
And Stewart backed Reynolds up, tweeting a picture of himself from a TV Guide cover, and writing "Gentlemen, come at me when you are THIS sexy." He added hashtags "SexiestManAlive" and "WelcomeToTheGunShow."
Shelton couldn't help but face the fact that he had just been out-sexied.
And a lot of folks on Twitter agreed.
Who can blame them? Not only a sexy man but a knight to boot.