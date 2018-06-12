Patton Oswalt shares hilariously blunt email from Anthony Bourdain about visiting Paris.

Comedian Patton Oswalt is remembering his friend Anthony Bourdain as the hilarious, charming, and brutally honest person he was.
On June 10th, Oswalt tweeted this email correspondence between himself and the late Anthony Bourdain. In the email, Oswalt asked Bourdain for suggestions on where to eat and what to see while in Paris for his honeymoon after his November 2017 wedding to Meredith Salenger. He also sent the celebrity chef a list of places to visit that his friends and family had compiled for him.
To put it lightly, Bourdain was not impressed with the lsit.
"I’m a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris," Bourdain responded, bluntly. "F*** them. All of them."
Bourdain suggested that Oswalt and Salenger plan as little as possible, but did tack on a few places to try while in The City of Lights.
Fans loved getting to see this glimpse of the late celebrity chef.
Anthony Bourdain died by suicide on Friday, June 8th, in France. He was 61-years-old.