On July 6, comedian Patton Oswalt, 48, announced his engagement to actor Meredith Salenger, 47, via Twitter. For many of Oswalt's fans, this was surprising news, since his first wife, true crime writer Michele McNamara died suddenly in April 2016.
It's wonderful that Oswalt's found love again, not just for himself, but for his 8-year-old daughter Alice.
So many people were (and are) so happy and excited for the couple. But then there were the other people, who felt the need to share their negative opinions about Oswalt being engaged 15 months after McNamara's death. See, this is why we can't have nice things.
Here are just a few of the negative comments from the Jezebel article announcing the engagement:
But other people in the comments section recognized how inappropriate the negative statements were. Fixed!
Oswalt posted a response on Facebook to those people who felt it was too soon. In it he included an essay written by Erica Roman, a widow who lost her own husband suddenly and unexpectedly within three days of McNamara's death.
Along with Roman's essay, Oswalt wrote,
This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them.
But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go.
Thank you, Erica.
In her essay, Roman became livid when she saw the negative comments on the article about Oswalt's engagement from people she calls "ignorant, judgmental, assholes." So she wrote an essay about how other people don't deserve an opinion.
Roman's essay reads (in part):
Who gave you the position to judge when it’s “too soon” for a person who has suffered the worst to be able to find happiness and companionship again? Its been 15 months! How long should a widow sit in isolation before YOU are comfortable enough to release them from their solitary confinement?
Salenger also responded to the trolls in a tweet, writing that for the most part, everyone had been "so lovely" to them, including Patton's family, all of Michelle McNamara's family, and Alice. She added, "Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life's goal and happiness."
Yeah! So, suck it, trolls!