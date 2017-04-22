Advertising

It's been one year since actor Patton Oswalt lost his wife, writer Michelle McNamara. Oswalt, a beautiful writer and eloquent speaker, talked movingly about dealing with grief and his wife's death during his Emmy speech in September, as well as in an essay. Yesterday, Oswalt posted a lengthy reflection on his wife's sudden death and the year that's followed on Facebook. "It's awful, but it's not fatal," he starts.

Since he's so skilled at putting his feelings and thoughts into words, I'll just include his post below in it's entirety for you to read and appreciate.

It's awful, but it's not fatal. That's the dispatch I'm sending back from exactly one year into this shadow-slog. A... Posted by Patton Oswalt on Friday, April 21, 2017

We love you, Patton.

