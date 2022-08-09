People are calling out 'America's Next Top Model' for how judges treated contestants.

"America's Next Top Model" came out almost 20 years ago, but the toxic messages it burned into viewers and contestants about beauty, body image and the fashion industry still sting today...

While it's delusional to expect a show that came out in the era of low-rise jeans, sharp hip bones, and Abercrombie & Fitch would have the same body-positive and inclusive beliefs we embrace today, the old clips from the show that people have been pulling up on TikTok and Twitter seem deeply cringe-inducing and problematic even for 2003.

The most recent conversation was sparked by how the show treated Robin Manning, the first plus-sized contestant.

Janice Dickinson is seen here calling Manning "huge," while Tyra Banks pressures her to stop "covering up." After refusing to do a nude photoshoot, she was was eliminated from the show.