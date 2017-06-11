Advertising

On Saturday, Amber Rose posted a pants-less photo of herself to Instagram to kick off her campaign to "bring back the bush" and abolish the stigma against pubic hair. Unfortunately, Instagram's guidelines say that nudity isn't allowed, so Rose's original photo was taken down. (She later posted it to Twitter instead.)

Not one to be deterred, Rose posted a follow-up photo to Instagram inviting her followers to take part in a SFW version of the #bringbackthebush challenge to promote feminism and body positivity.

Amber Rose challenge anyone? Lol 😂 post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave 🙄 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Advertising

"Amber Rose challenge anyone?," Rose captioned the photo. "Lol post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge [on] behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave."

Her fans definitely rose to the occasion. In fact, they took some pretty hilarious measures to get the #AmberRoseChallenge done.

Some people used emojis.

😂🙏🏽😩 #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Bae 😍 @thehomohomie #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Advertising

Some people got their pets involved.

😂😩😆 @cat.thomps #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Some used snacks.

🤤 @tif.f.anyy #AmberRoseChallenge #mcdonaldsislife A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Sweet thing @bryci #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

And many went with a more classic look.

Pussy Power! 😍 @itsminagerges #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Advertising

😍 @watchjazzy #AmberRoseChallenge A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

My Baby! @inessacomedy #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

If anyone's going to help "bring back the bush," it's going to be these people.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.