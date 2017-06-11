On Saturday, Amber Rose posted a pants-less photo of herself to Instagram to kick off her campaign to "bring back the bush" and abolish the stigma against pubic hair. Unfortunately, Instagram's guidelines say that nudity isn't allowed, so Rose's original photo was taken down. (She later posted it to Twitter instead.)
Not one to be deterred, Rose posted a follow-up photo to Instagram inviting her followers to take part in a SFW version of the #bringbackthebush challenge to promote feminism and body positivity.
"Amber Rose challenge anyone?," Rose captioned the photo. "Lol post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge [on] behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave."
Her fans definitely rose to the occasion. In fact, they took some pretty hilarious measures to get the #AmberRoseChallenge done.
Some people used emojis.
Some people got their pets involved.
Some used snacks.
And many went with a more classic look.
If anyone's going to help "bring back the bush," it's going to be these people.