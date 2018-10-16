13 regular people who dated a celebrity before they were famous spill the dirt.

Having an ex is bad enough—they get to go on just existing without you?!!?!?? NO FAIR! But to make matters worse for these 13 people, one of their exes (or someone they briefly "dated") is famous now.

That's gotta hurt.

On the bright side, they now have a great story to tell the internet. And probably everyone they've ever met (wouldn't you!?!?!?).

Of course, we can't confirm any of these stories are real, but why wouldn't they be!? Celebrities were once lonely nobodies looking for love (and/or sex), just like the rest of us! Here's what we learned about these 13 celebrities. Allegedly:

1. Emilia Clarke is really witty! And broke this guy's heart!

2. Chris Pratt is sweaty.