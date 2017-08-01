Advertising

From being accused of posting her ex's nudes to partying with Scott Disick, actress Bella Thorne has been the subject of oh-so-many rumors on social media. But this time around, the internet has caused a Bella Thorne-inspired stir for something a little ... sluttier.

As pointed out by Teen Vogue, Thorne recently shared a selfie to Snapchat, featuring colorful hair, thick eyebrows, and a collection of necklaces. At first glance, it's a standard celeb selfie. But the internet never takes just one glance. No, the internet scrutinizes everything, and with this photo, the internet decided to get angry over a heart-shaped necklace she is wearing in the photo, which sort of looks like it says "Allah" (the Arabic word for God) in Arabic on it.

Thorne caught wind of the uproar (which was mostly contained to the Instagram account @shadingcelebs), and happily set the record straight by leaving a comment. "It actually says 'slut'..." she wrote. That's right – not only does her necklace not actually say Allah, but it says SLUT.

Bella Thorne is really just a progressive Lindsay Bluth.

A Twitter user by the name of @labellavita shared @shadingcelebs' photo (which features a Snapchat banner that reads, "Who else sees Allah on her necklace?") alongside a screenshot of Thorne's mic drop of a comment, which, as of Monday, had nearly 1,000 likes.

Once Bella Thorne cleared things up, the internet was, of course, there to comment on the hilarity of it all.

lmao y'all just look for reasons to drag Bella Thorne 😂😂y'all really dragged her bc y'all thought her necklace said allah but it said slut — ً (@avansniaz) August 1, 2017

bella thorne getting dragged for wearing a necklace that people thought said allah, is hilarious seeing as it actually says "slut" pic.twitter.com/xmA24JohBY — chaur (@chaurtorius) July 29, 2017

Bella Thorne wearing a heart necklace w the word "slut" in it is probably the best thing she's done so far — 100% BRAT (@honeyscomb) July 31, 2017

Thorne's Snapchat has since expired, but the bling can be seen in a few other photos on her Instagram, where a simple zoom will make you say, "Oh yeah, that totally does say 'slut.'"

ITS HOT AF OUTSIDE 🌞🔛 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

U make me 🤗 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Dear Allah, let us pray that this is the last time the internet blows Bella Thorne's actions out of proportion.

