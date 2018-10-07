People with the same names as hated celebs are supporting each other in a hilarious way.

The internet can be a miserable cesspool of despair and bigotry. But it can also be salve for the very wounds it causes. Something refreshingly pure and hilarious happened this weekend when a young man took to Twitter to seek solace for his very specific, not very relatable problem:
"This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh," he wrote.
The tweet went viral, because it's hilarious. But then something incredible happened. Turns out, Brett is not the only person to struggle with the problem of sharing a name with a controversial public figure. Take it from this lady:
And this guy:
The thread turned in to a support group as these three hilariously commiserated over their shared burden:
And then this happened:
LMAO.
Just when you thought this thread couldn't possibly get any better, this happened:
And this:
Having fun? Same. But buckle up, there's more! Because then this guy joined the club, he's not widely hated but this is hysterical:
Not wanting to be outdone, this guy popped out of the bushes:
And then this guy strolled up:
And this guy (for now, but don't trust him!):
This gal might have it the worst of everyone, though:
Because:
Although we deeply feel for anyone named Alexa.
JK, this guy's brother wins for worst celebrity name twin:
We haven't heard from any mournful Donald Trumps. But we can safely assume they've all changed their names by now.
And thank you to this thread for giving us a reason to smile in between screams.