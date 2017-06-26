Entertainment > Celebrities
Perrie Edwards Instagram: Is This Curvy Pic Photoshopped?
Perrie Edwards posted a recent vacation pic showing off the Little Mix singer sitting in a swing and looking crazy curvy. Some fans thought she enhanced her booty size with some creative Photoshopping, but Perrie says it’s all her, thank you very much.
The original pic, showing Perrie sitting in a swing over the water wearing a white bathing suit, was captioned: "My boy's got views." Some people were quick to accuse her of Photoshopping the image to look even curvier.
Perrie, however, wasn’t having it, and had the proof to back up the facts: yep, that’s all Perrie. The proof is in the video she posted, which she captioned "For all the photoshop police out there."
And there you have it. Judging by the pics, the Little Mix singer and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had an amazing getaway to a beachy location, where they rode horses and ATVs around the island.
