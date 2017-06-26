Advertising

Perrie Edwards posted a recent vacation pic showing off the Little Mix singer sitting in a swing and looking crazy curvy. Some fans thought she enhanced her booty size with some creative Photoshopping, but Perrie says it’s all her, thank you very much.

The original pic, showing Perrie sitting in a swing over the water wearing a white bathing suit, was captioned: "My boy's got views." Some people were quick to accuse her of Photoshopping the image to look even curvier.

My boy got views 👀 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Perrie, however, wasn’t having it, and had the proof to back up the facts: yep, that’s all Perrie. The proof is in the video she posted, which she captioned "For all the photoshop police out there."

For all the photoshop police out there 👮🏼‍♀👍🏻 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

And there you have it. Judging by the pics, the Little Mix singer and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had an amazing getaway to a beachy location, where they rode horses and ATVs around the island.

☀️🐎💦 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

🔥 A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

