Pete Davidson addresses breakup with Ariana Grande in sincere moment on 'SNL.'

Less than an hour after Ariana Grande's new song about her exes made the internet explode last night, Pete Davidson addressed their breakup on SNL for the first time with sincerity. And surprisingly he threw zero shade—except towards himself.

In case you've been asleep for more than sixteen hours, the whole internet is talking about Grande's new single, "Thank U, Next." Not only does she name-check all of her famous exes in the track, but she dropped it with no warning just a half-hour before Saturday Night Live, a show which just happens to star her most recent ex, Pete Davidson, as a cast member. Many on Twitter were quick to call out the seemingly shady timing...

We stan a petty queen!!!! https://t.co/M8MejCDdfS — Ira (@ira) November 4, 2018

But then the message of the song, and Ariana's tweets about it, painted a much less petty picture.

no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

And turns out it wasn’t petty at all!!!! A generous queen! — Ira (@ira) November 4, 2018

Pete didn't address the single last night, but he did address the breakup during his appearance on "Weekend Update." And though he has been known to make a tone-deaf joke or 12 at his ex's expense, this time he kept it very classy. At the beginning of the segment, Davidson jokes about having to move back in with his mom. He then makes fun of a bunch of political candidates and circles back to his relationship with Grande. You can watch the whole segment here: