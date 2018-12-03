Pete Davidson opens up about breakup, suicide and bullying in brutally honest Instagram.

Because celebrities have more money and Instagram followers than most of us could ever dream of, it can be easy to brush off their problems as not "real" problems. We often forget that living life in the spotlight is no day at the beach—or, rather, it is a day at the beach, if you are being followed by strangers making horrific comments about your body and personal life. Worst. Nightmare.
Pete Davidson is a prime example of someone who has been forced to deal with the more sinister side of fame. The comedian and Saturday Night Live star has been fodder for tabloid drama ever since becoming involved in a short-term relationship with extremely famous and beloved pop star Ariana Grande. You know the one.
Ever since she Thank U, Next-ed him, Davidson has been pretty quiet about it, besides a few subtle jokes and comments written in to Saturday Night Live. Until today. In a eloquent and brutally honest Instagram post, Davidson revealed that he's been the target of cyber-bullying for the past nine months. And he got real about how this affects him, as someone who has been open about his struggles with mental health (he's diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder) and suicidal ideation.
You can read the post here:
He writes:
I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly mind-boggling.
He then talks about how the whole ordeal has affected his mental health, writing:
I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is—I see you and I love you.
The post is a powerful reminder that no matter how much money or fame you have, words hurt. Bullying is a real problem with real consequences on people's lives and health. It's time to leave Pete Davidson alone.