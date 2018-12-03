Pete Davidson opens up about breakup, suicide and bullying in brutally honest Instagram.

Because celebrities have more money and Instagram followers than most of us could ever dream of, it can be easy to brush off their problems as not "real" problems. We often forget that living life in the spotlight is no day at the beach—or, rather, it is a day at the beach, if you are being followed by strangers making horrific comments about your body and personal life. Worst. Nightmare.

Pete Davidson is a prime example of someone who has been forced to deal with the more sinister side of fame. The comedian and Saturday Night Live star has been fodder for tabloid drama ever since becoming involved in a short-term relationship with extremely famous and beloved pop star Ariana Grande. You know the one.

Ever since she Thank U, Next-ed him, Davidson has been pretty quiet about it, besides a few subtle jokes and comments written in to Saturday Night Live. Until today. In a eloquent and brutally honest Instagram post, Davidson revealed that he's been the target of cyber-bullying for the past nine months. And he got real about how this affects him, as someone who has been open about his struggles with mental health (he's diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder) and suicidal ideation.