Pete Davidson slammed for making 'disgusting' joke about Ariana Grande concert bombing.

So far, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship seems to be all rainbows and lollipops, but an old joke Davidson told about the deadly Manchester bombing has recently resurfaced, and we don't think Ariana is going to be too happy about it.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 when they detonated an explosive device while fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Grande has been very open about how the terrorist attack has affected her, revealing last year that she suffers from PTSD due to the bombing. On the one-year anniversary of the bombing, she got a Manchester bee tattoo to commemorate the victims.

But only five months after the incident, Grande's future fiancé, Pete Davidson, was already making jokes about the attack. In October of 2017, the SNL star made an off-color joke about the bombing during his stand up set at LA’s Laugh Factory by saying that Grande must know how famous she had become because

"Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert."

Twitter had a mixed reaction to the joke: