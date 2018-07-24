Pete Davidson reveals the not-so-sober way he proposed to Ariana Grande. How romantic?

April Lavalle
Jul 24, 2018@1:30 PM
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's love story is certainly unique— after all, the pair got engaged after a month of dating — so it makes sense that their proposal story would be just as...uh, "unconventional."

So how does one pop the question to a platinum selling artist, 4-time Grammy-nominee and gun-control activist? By sending her 300 dozen roses? By skywriting a Shakespearian love sonnet? With a stampede of adorable mini pigs carrying tiny boxes of chocolates?

Well, Davidson had quite a different approach.

Over the weekend, Davidson did a surprise standup set for charity at A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool, New York. During a Q&A session after the set, he spoke about his proposal story. A Twitter user named Carly (@carlyanz7) later tweeted out the Sparknotes version of how Pete proposed to Ariana:

You know, lots of things are better high— food, music, Studio Ghibli films... but a marriage proposal might be something you'd want to do when you're not under the influence of drugs.

Honestly, we have so many questions, but according to Carly, that is all the information Davidson offered:

Hey, many people would dump their boyfriend if they proposed high, but judging by their multiple lovey-dovey Instagram posts, Ariana is into it!

