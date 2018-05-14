Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz named his daughter after a comic book character and people are judging him hard.

Well, someone must have really enjoyed Infinity War.

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and his partner Meagan Camper recently welcomed their baby girl into the world, and the two picked a comic book-inspired name that your inner nerd would definitely approve of.

Any guesses? It's not Howard the Duck...

Camper and Wentz named their bundle of joy Marvel Jane Wentz.

Sure, she could be named after the comic franchise, or maybe even the verb "marvel." That would make sense, right? Like 'Wow, we just made a baby human let's marvel at it!' However, given the middle name, most believe she's named after the character Captain Marvel, whose name is Carol Susan Jane Danvers.

Her superpowers? Pooping! Drinking milk! Crying!

It would seem that Pete Wentz has a penchant for unusual baby names, since his two sons are named Bronx Mowgli Wentz and Saint Lazslo Wentz.