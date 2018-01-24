21 pets that looks like celebrities because f*ck it, you deserve it.

21 pets that looks like celebrities because f*ck it, you deserve it.
Orli Matlow
Jan 24, 2018@4:22 PM
Advertising

Sometimes, when the world is bad, you just want to look at a comprehensive list of cats and dogs that have the same faces as famous humans.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/2ylQOqGWU5oRO/giphy.gif
giphy

This is that list.

1. Adam Driver Cat

2. Ron Perlman Cat

3. William H. Macy Dog

This dog looks like William H. Macy from funny

4. Side-Eye Chloe Dog

5. Samuel L. Jackson Dog

6. Shelley Duvall Dog

https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/70z49e/my_dog_looks_like_shelley_duvall/

7. Brendan Fraser Dog

View post on imgur.com
Advertising

8. Taylor Lautner Dog

View post on imgur.com

9. 19th Century Philosopher Dog

My dog looks like an ancient 19th century philosopher from funny

10. Gilly Dog

View post on imgur.com

11. Jean Claude Van Damme Dog

12. Abe Vigoda Dog

Advertising

13. Michael Cera Dog

Now that I've realized my dog looks like Michael Cera things aren't the same. from funny

14. Albert Einstein Dog

My dog looks like Albert Einstein from funny

15. Steve Buscemi Dog

16. Tilda Swinton Dog

17. Hitler Cat

View post on imgur.com
Advertising

18. McKayla Maroney Cat

Unimpressed cat is unimpressed

19. Ron Swanson Cat

View post on imgur.com

20. Anderson Cooper Cat

View post on imgur.com

21. Laura Dern Dog

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc