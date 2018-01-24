21 pets that looks like celebrities because f*ck it, you deserve it.

Advertising
Sometimes, when the world is bad, you just want to look at a comprehensive list of cats and dogs that have the same faces as famous humans.
This is that list.
1. Adam Driver Cat
Classic Adam Driver cat pic.twitter.com/iYY2o1ydZb— Hansen Chao (@kungpowchao) January 13, 2018
2. Ron Perlman Cat
This cat looks Ron Perlman! pic.twitter.com/fDOWhgNNjU— Stable Genius Jiggly (@JigglyPants44) January 24, 2018
3. William H. Macy Dog
4. Side-Eye Chloe Dog
5. Samuel L. Jackson Dog
6. Shelley Duvall Dog
7. Brendan Fraser Dog
Advertising
8. Taylor Lautner Dog
9. 19th Century Philosopher Dog
10. Gilly Dog
11. Jean Claude Van Damme Dog
12. Abe Vigoda Dog
Advertising
13. Michael Cera Dog
14. Albert Einstein Dog
15. Steve Buscemi Dog
16. Tilda Swinton Dog
17. Hitler Cat
Advertising
18. McKayla Maroney Cat
19. Ron Swanson Cat
20. Anderson Cooper Cat
21. Laura Dern Dog
Advertising