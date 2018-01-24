21 pets that looks like celebrities because f*ck it, you deserve it.

Sometimes, when the world is bad, you just want to look at a comprehensive list of cats and dogs that have the same faces as famous humans.

giphy

This is that list.

1. Adam Driver Cat

Classic Adam Driver cat pic.twitter.com/iYY2o1ydZb — Hansen Chao (@kungpowchao) January 13, 2018

2. Ron Perlman Cat

This cat looks Ron Perlman! pic.twitter.com/fDOWhgNNjU — Stable Genius Jiggly (@JigglyPants44) January 24, 2018

3. William H. Macy Dog

4. Side-Eye Chloe Dog

My dog kinda looks like Chloe in this pic lol 😂 #meme #chloe pic.twitter.com/T5apX7E5Xf — Sandra Olórtegui (@SandraOlortegui) July 10, 2014

5. Samuel L. Jackson Dog

Our dog is Samuel L. Jackson. pic.twitter.com/imfx9rbr0S — Daily Doggo (@DailyCuteDoggo) December 21, 2017

6. Shelley Duvall Dog

https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/70z49e/my_dog_looks_like_shelley_duvall/

7. Brendan Fraser Dog