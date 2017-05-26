Piers Morgan, professional big mouth with a foot in it, has decided to share his thoughts on what he thinks Ariana Grande should have done in the days since the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.
According to TMZ, Grande was "in hysterics" after learning of the bomb that went off at the end of her show, killing 22 people and leaving many others injured. That night, the distraught singer tweeted out this message to the victims and their loved ones:
Then on Tuesday, she canceled the rest of her tour in the wake of the tragedy and was pictured arriving home in Boca Raton, Florida.
We can imagine she was probably traumatized and wanted to be home. And yet Piers Morgan, who no one asked for his thoughts on the subject, tweeted that he thinks Ariana Grande should have stayed in England and visited the victims in the hospital. Because this is what the Queen (who lives in England and also this is part of her job) did.
Why would Piers Morgan use the Queen's empathy as a reason to attack Ariana Grande, who is already having a pretty rough week?
Oh, because he's Piers Morgan.
Most people by now would take a moment, realize they had tweeted in error, and pressed that handy "delete" button. Piers Morgan is not most people. Instead, he just keeps doubling down.
The internet is NOT having it and Twitter is shredding Piers Morgan over his comments.
(The singer is rumored to have offered to pay the funeral expenses for all of the Manchester victims.)
PREACH:
This guy's message was the most succinct:
Same.
Hopefully Ariana Grande hasn't read Morgan's tweets. We do, however, hope she has read this wonderful letter from a dad in Georgia, which has gone massively viral on Twitter.
He ends by writing, "Take care of you first. Your fans aren't going anywhere."
Love wins. Piers Morgan should try it sometime.