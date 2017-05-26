Advertising

Piers Morgan, professional big mouth with a foot in it, has decided to share his thoughts on what he thinks Ariana Grande should have done in the days since the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.

According to TMZ, Grande was "in hysterics" after learning of the bomb that went off at the end of her show, killing 22 people and leaving many others injured. That night, the distraught singer tweeted out this message to the victims and their loved ones:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Then on Tuesday, she canceled the rest of her tour in the wake of the tragedy and was pictured arriving home in Boca Raton, Florida.

We can imagine she was probably traumatized and wanted to be home. And yet Piers Morgan, who no one asked for his thoughts on the subject, tweeted that he thinks Ariana Grande should have stayed in England and visited the victims in the hospital. Because this is what the Queen (who lives in England and also this is part of her job) did.

Agreed.

Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same. https://t.co/s4ibBma3IQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

Why would Piers Morgan use the Queen's empathy as a reason to attack Ariana Grande, who is already having a pretty rough week?

Legitimate question...why would you use Katy Perry's tweet to attack Ariana Grande? https://t.co/SXfHNVaCdB — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 25, 2017

Oh, because he's Piers Morgan.

Because it struck me as odd that the Queen would visit the wounded fans & not the star who they had paid to watch. https://t.co/Hiu5ODwSEq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

Most people by now would take a moment, realize they had tweeted in error, and pressed that handy "delete" button. Piers Morgan is not most people. Instead, he just keeps doubling down.

I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died. https://t.co/We5yVgG7gw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

You just did. I think she should have stayed & visited victims. It was her show & they are her fans. https://t.co/T4YUaxtdTm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2017

The internet is NOT having it and Twitter is shredding Piers Morgan over his comments.

The saddest thing about this all is the amount you're milking a terrorist's attack for personal gain. Do you sleep at night ok? — Lux (@Callux) May 25, 2017

like offering to pay for their funerals isn't enough right? — laura (@lauraagmX) May 25, 2017

(The singer is rumored to have offered to pay the funeral expenses for all of the Manchester victims.)

.@piersmorgan ..you are wrong about this fella ...this is not the way to help her or anyone ..leave @ArianaGrande alone ..give her time — Shy Keenan (@ShyKeenan) May 26, 2017

I'm with Shy on this one Piers! You're wrong on this and you're needlessly crossing the abusive line, not now Piers, not now. — Dr Sara Payne MBE (@DrSaraPayneMBE) May 26, 2017

..nobody has any right to demand anything from her right now ..the plight jockey's need to back off and let her find her own path through it — Shy Keenan (@ShyKeenan) May 26, 2017

He doesn't get that Ariana Grande was in the exact horrendous situation as her fans. Easy to judge when not directly involved — HD. (@Harold_Hudeani) May 25, 2017

Piers Morgan, as always, finds a way to fall on the wrong side of every issue. Little more than a shock jock and childish provocateur. Sad! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 25, 2017

PREACH:

This might go a bit quicker if you just came out and admitted you have a problem with young, successful women. Seems to be a trend with you. — Alex Hall (@LLHallJ) May 25, 2017

Hey Piers. Just wanted to let you know that even though the world largely ignores you, we are aware you lack empathy and logic. — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) May 25, 2017

This guy's message was the most succinct:

Wow. You're a cunt.xx — Shane Gillen (@ItsGillen) May 25, 2017

I hate that word. But i have to agree on this occasion — Claire Collins (@Mecmcollins) May 25, 2017

Same.

Hopefully Ariana Grande hasn't read Morgan's tweets. We do, however, hope she has read this wonderful letter from a dad in Georgia, which has gone massively viral on Twitter.

He ends by writing, "Take care of you first. Your fans aren't going anywhere."

Love wins. Piers Morgan should try it sometime.

