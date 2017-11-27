Piers Morgan gets smacked by James Blunt on Twitter. It's beautiful.

Piers Morgan is known for saying shocking things and picking fights on Twitter, so him getting into a tiff isn't' that unusual. On Friday, Morgan got into it with musician Olly Murs, but then James Blunt joined in and basically shut Piers down with one tweet. Wait, what? James Blunt? Yes, weird, I know.

It's a little bit of a convoluted story. First, musician Olly Murs tweeted on Friday that he heard gunshots at Selfridges (a chain of UK department stores).

Fuck everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office... but people screaming and running towards exits! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

Evacuating store now!!! Fuck heart is pounding — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

But whoops, it was a false alarm.

Being told no shots in Selfridges! Have no idea the whole store went crazy! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017