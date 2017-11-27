Piers Morgan gets smacked by James Blunt on Twitter. It's beautiful.

Advertising
Piers Morgan is known for saying shocking things and picking fights on Twitter, so him getting into a tiff isn't' that unusual. On Friday, Morgan got into it with musician Olly Murs, but then James Blunt joined in and basically shut Piers down with one tweet. Wait, what? James Blunt? Yes, weird, I know.
It's a little bit of a convoluted story. First, musician Olly Murs tweeted on Friday that he heard gunshots at Selfridges (a chain of UK department stores).
But whoops, it was a false alarm.
So Piers Morgan cracked his knuckles and got to it on Twitter, tweeting, "Stop tweeting mate @ollyofficial. Nothing happened."
Murs replied, explaining that he was just shopping when suddenly the place went nuts, with some people saying shots had been fired.
That wasn't good enough for Morgan, though. He scolded Murs for tweeting "false information" to his millions of followers.
Murs couldn't let that go, so he tweeted back at Morgan, calling his comments "unfair."
Okay, still with me? Good. Because that's when singer James Blunt got involved, mocking Morgan for having published his own fake news in 2010— fake Iraqi torture pictures.
That's a pretty severe burn there. Hopefully Morgan had some Neosporin on hand.
