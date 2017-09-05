Advertising

Piers Morgan, after suffering a fall that apparently resulted in three broken ribs, bravely returned to television—a heroic move that only proves him the paragon of masculinity he's long represented, according to Piers Morgan.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to praise his courage:

UPDATE: I'll be co-hosting @GMB tomorrow with 3 broken ribs. For the more fragile snowflakes among you, this is called 'manning up'. 👊👊 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 3, 2017

"I'll be co-hosting [Good Morning Britain] tomorrow with 3 broken ribs," boasted Morgan.

"For the more fragile snowflakes among you, this is called 'manning up'."

The television blowhard, best known to Someecards for his impeccably infuriating feuds with women like Amber Rose, Cher, Ariana Grande, and J.K. Rowling, won't let a few broken ribs come between him and the important job of bloviating with a 'gay cure' therapist on television.

Hosting GMB isn't exactly the Olympics.

Wow, however will you bear up under the sitting and talking? — Robert K Trobich (@RKTlaw) September 3, 2017

I've trained with broken ribs, toes, and fingers. Never thought to announce it in court. Will try next time. — 🥑🍞Joan Eve 🏔 (@JoanTrimble) September 3, 2017

What does he think everyone else w broken ribs does? Takes to their bed for months? Talking on the tv is hardly manual work — Mishka (@AntiMishk) September 4, 2017

One Twitter responder, Dane Rauschenberg, decided to troll Morgan with example after example of more impressive physical feats.

I ran the Pikes Peak Marathon with a separated shoulder. Fuck off with your "sitting and talking", shitdick. pic.twitter.com/FOGDesAQcq — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 3, 2017

This young fella wheeled a halfmarathon, wiped out, had a headwound and got up and finished. Eat shit, wee boy. https://t.co/N3qjJS0S4O pic.twitter.com/mnaDG0zWYg — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 3, 2017

This young lass tripped in the dark, knocked her head, got a concussion and finished running 100km. You talk like a fucking moron. pic.twitter.com/lUn8TqnYKb — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 3, 2017

She competes in obstacle course races despite the fact that she TWICE got hit by a car in a 6 week period. You suck. https://t.co/BVKLit180I pic.twitter.com/VKC8OUOhCe — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 3, 2017

And others just told Morgan about women, which almost certainly bothered him more.

Evangeline Lilly did phyiscal work on The Hobbit after childbirth when her hips were still splayed. That's pretty badass too. — Kathryn (@joan_of_orc) September 4, 2017

Serena Williams. Nuff said — James El (@DredPirateJames) September 4, 2017

Gal Gadot did reshoots for Wonder Woman while 5 months pregnant. #WomanUp ✌🏻💪🏻🤙🏻 — Lizzie K (@SparkOfInsanity) September 4, 2017

As the Morgan tweet gained in notoriety, the hashtag "Womanning Up" was born, purely to annoy the annoying TV chauvinist.

I gave birth to a 10 lbs baby, climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, and the @NRA is scared of me. #WomanningUp https://t.co/Nu4TaGPze1 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 4, 2017

Got up after my child was slaughtered & started a non profit raising MH awareness, $ for students + compassion 4 her murderer. #WomanningUp https://t.co/irSytALIjJ — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) September 4, 2017

I worked 36 hour shifts and 80 hour weeks for my entire pregnancy up until I went into labor during my medical residency. #WomanningUp https://t.co/iQODlyZ1tz — Dr. Christine Mann (@DrMann4Congress) September 5, 2017

Piers Morgan, because he loves Twitter, eventually responded to the controversy he likely created on purpose.

For all the ladies tweeting me re #WomanningUp - here are my ribs before the injury. pic.twitter.com/LXB8Lv20RK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2017

That photo (a real one from a Burger King ad campaign starring the very masculine Morgan) has been used so many times to troll Morgan that he's taken to preemptively posting it himself.

But it was way better when Amber Rose did it.

So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh 😂😆😩 https://t.co/0RSK2OEN5S — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

