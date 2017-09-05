Piers Morgan, after suffering a fall that apparently resulted in three broken ribs, bravely returned to television—a heroic move that only proves him the paragon of masculinity he's long represented, according to Piers Morgan.
He took to Twitter on Sunday to praise his courage:
"I'll be co-hosting [Good Morning Britain] tomorrow with 3 broken ribs," boasted Morgan.
"For the more fragile snowflakes among you, this is called 'manning up'."
The television blowhard, best known to Someecards for his impeccably infuriating feuds with women like Amber Rose, Cher, Ariana Grande, and J.K. Rowling, won't let a few broken ribs come between him and the important job of bloviating with a 'gay cure' therapist on television.
Hosting GMB isn't exactly the Olympics.
One Twitter responder, Dane Rauschenberg, decided to troll Morgan with example after example of more impressive physical feats.
And others just told Morgan about women, which almost certainly bothered him more.
As the Morgan tweet gained in notoriety, the hashtag "Womanning Up" was born, purely to annoy the annoying TV chauvinist.
Piers Morgan, because he loves Twitter, eventually responded to the controversy he likely created on purpose.
That photo (a real one from a Burger King ad campaign starring the very masculine Morgan) has been used so many times to troll Morgan that he's taken to preemptively posting it himself.
But it was way better when Amber Rose did it.