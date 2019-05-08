Video of Piers Morgan experiencing pain of simulated childbirth on air will brighten your day.

Piers Morgan, one of the world's highest paid trolls, is known for his entitled old white dude opinions on everything from men showing affection to their children (bad!) to the need for a "men's march." This human parasite especially loves to come after high-profile female celebrities, like Sophie Turner for the crime of talking openly about her mental health. He even criticized Ariana Grande for how she reacted to surviving the Manchester bombing. It's almost like this crusty bag of bigotry is threatened by strong women.

During a recent segment on Good Morning Britain, while discussing the birth of the Royal Baby and Prince Harry's reaction, the hosts discuss the totally relevant question of whether men, too, "suffer" during childbirth. Morgan, of course, claims that they do.

He then got a dose of the physical pain women go through, and it may just change his tune. On air, Morgan was hooked up to a labor simulator, aka a "TENS machine" (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation), run by a “torturer” (dream job!) who increased the intensity as Morgan writhed, screamed, and eventually begged him to stop (after only five minutes!!!!). Of course, no simulator can come close to the actual experience of pushing a human out of your body after cooking it for NINE MONTHS; and labor generally lasts WAY longer than five minutes. But nonetheless, based on Morgan's reaction, he did experience at least a fraction of what women go through on the reg. And it looks PAINFUL. If watching Piers Morgan scream in agony doesn't make your day, IDK what will! Enjoy: