Pink recalls insane story where Christina Aguilera tried to punch her in a club.

Lady Marmalade will never sound the same again.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, Pink told host Andy Cohen that Christina Aguilera once tried to punch her at a club. Well, she did tell us she is a "fighter."

Pink was playing a game called "Plead the Fifth" when Cohen asked about Pink's longtime feud with Aguilera. Instead of avoiding the question, Pink dove right in.

"At the time, we were super young and super new at the whole thing," Pink explained. "I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha. I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We were just very different."

When Cohen asked if there feud every got physical, Pink confessed that it almost did. "Actually, she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious. I was like, 'What's happening right now?'"