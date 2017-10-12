Advertising

Pink would like to clarify that no, she did not vote for Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the pop star who sings about being a rock star was trying to see the glass half full, but girl, we are way past that.

Most people saw the tweet without seeing the one before it...

Advertising

...and interpreted it as defending Trump from a place of privilege.

Advertising

Advertising

Uh oh.

giphy

Pink logged back onto Twitter to explain that no, she does not support Trump, she was merely delusional trying to be optimistic.

Advertising

She started responding directly to people who imagine that she owns a MAGA hat.

Twitter
Twitter

You guys, she is not a fascist, okay?

Advertising

Pink then appealed to the co-equal legislative branch of government to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide checks and balances on the executive.

We're so beyond the "give Trump a chance!" phase that everything semi-positive with the T-word (rightfully, IMHO) sounds the alarm.

Advertising

But yes, at the end of the day, we do all want peace and love.

giphy
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.