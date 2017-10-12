Advertising

Pink would like to clarify that no, she did not vote for Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the pop star who sings about being a rock star was trying to see the glass half full, but girl, we are way past that.

I've seen people change and turn their lives around. There's still hope for you @POTUS. It's what the world needs. — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

Most people saw the tweet without seeing the one before it...

@POTUS you are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you've done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL? — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

...and interpreted it as defending Trump from a place of privilege.

This tweet reeks of white privilege. Easy to maintain hope when you're not directly affected by his actions & rhetoric. — Brenda Chenowith (@JordanStam) October 10, 2017

He’s about as likely to change as you are to rename yourself “Mauve.” — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) October 11, 2017

Pink how come you were publicly critical of women celebrities for showing skin, but give a chance to a racist ableist sexual assaulter? — rian phin (@rianphin) October 10, 2017

Have you ever seen a man his age change? No. The sooner your accept this, the better off you’ll be. — 🎃 lia 🎃 (@MariaLiaCalvo) October 10, 2017

Honey if you can't stand firm against this proven White Supremacist administration, please just shut it. We need allies, not appeasers. — ⚜K&B Purple🍇 (@AmandaSoprano) October 11, 2017

He is a racist, sexist, admitted sexual predator, Islamophobic, xenophobic, this ain’t changing at 71. — Daniel Aubry (@Aubs89) October 11, 2017

Trump has done a lot of damage that cannot be reversed. It’s nice to think that he will change, but it’s unrealistic that he will. — zb (@iwasdivine) October 10, 2017

Uh oh.

giphy

Pink logged back onto Twitter to explain that no, she does not support Trump, she was merely delusional trying to be optimistic.

I'm sorry y'all. I assumed you all knew who the fuck I am and what the fuck I stand for.

Cause I have never faltered. I have always been me — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

I think this world needs HOPE and LOVE and POSITIVITY and we all need some inspiration to not be SHITTY ALL THE TIME — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

I pray for love and change and light. I also pray I never become as cynical and snarky and shitty as some of the people on my twitter feed. — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

She started responding directly to people who imagine that she owns a MAGA hat.

Twitter

Twitter

You guys, she is not a fascist, okay?

Pink then appealed to the co-equal legislative branch of government to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide checks and balances on the executive.

I did not vote for Trump. That tweet was not an endorsement. I'm as disgusted as you. To even imagine a person like me would endorse him ... — P!nk (@Pink) October 11, 2017

Is ridiculous and assinine. I'm a person that has always fought for equality and love.

And I always will.

He either needs to CHANGE or... — P!nk (@Pink) October 11, 2017

The rest of our government needs to protect us from him and his appalling behavior. — P!nk (@Pink) October 11, 2017

We're so beyond the "give Trump a chance!" phase that everything semi-positive with the T-word (rightfully, IMHO) sounds the alarm.

But yes, at the end of the day, we do all want peace and love.

giphy

