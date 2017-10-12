Pink would like to clarify that no, she did not vote for Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, the pop star who sings about being a rock star was trying to see the glass half full, but girl, we are way past that.
Most people saw the tweet without seeing the one before it...
...and interpreted it as defending Trump from a place of privilege.
This tweet reeks of white privilege. Easy to maintain hope when you're not directly affected by his actions & rhetoric.— Brenda Chenowith (@JordanStam) October 10, 2017
He’s about as likely to change as you are to rename yourself “Mauve.”— Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) October 11, 2017
Pink how come you were publicly critical of women celebrities for showing skin, but give a chance to a racist ableist sexual assaulter?— rian phin (@rianphin) October 10, 2017
Have you ever seen a man his age change? No. The sooner your accept this, the better off you’ll be.— 🎃 lia 🎃 (@MariaLiaCalvo) October 10, 2017
Honey if you can't stand firm against this proven White Supremacist administration, please just shut it. We need allies, not appeasers.— ⚜K&B Purple🍇 (@AmandaSoprano) October 11, 2017
He is a racist, sexist, admitted sexual predator, Islamophobic, xenophobic, this ain’t changing at 71.— Daniel Aubry (@Aubs89) October 11, 2017
Trump has done a lot of damage that cannot be reversed. It’s nice to think that he will change, but it’s unrealistic that he will.— zb (@iwasdivine) October 10, 2017
Uh oh.
Pink logged back onto Twitter to explain that no, she does not support Trump, she was merely
delusional trying to be optimistic.
She started responding directly to people who imagine that she owns a MAGA hat.
You guys, she is not a fascist, okay?
Pink then appealed to the co-equal legislative branch of government to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide checks and balances on the executive.
We're so beyond the "give Trump a chance!" phase that everything semi-positive with the T-word (rightfully, IMHO) sounds the alarm.
But yes, at the end of the day, we do all want peace and love.