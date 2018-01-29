Pink performed at the Grammys wearing an outfit every mom definitely owns.

Pink sure knows how to put on a show, but the singer's performance at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday proves that she doesn't need all the spectacle to be absolutely memorizing.

In years past, Pink has sung upside-down while dangling from the ceiling doing aerial silks, but this year, she had a more laid-back approach.

Sure, Pink may have walked the red carpet in a multicolored, feathery Armani gown, but she slipped into something a little more comfortable for her performance.

Clad in a simple white t-shirt, jeans and no shoes, Pink sung 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' alongside a sign language interpreter dressed in a similar outfit.

Twitter praised Pink's simple outfit:

Pink made this performance about her music not outfit, so much respect! #GRAMMYs — Gustave (@Phil_Kersaint) January 29, 2018