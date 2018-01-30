Pink slams Recording Academy president in open letter: 'Women OWNED music this year.'

Pink has some words for Recording Academy president Neil Portnow after he said that women need to "step up" if they want to be want to be recognized by the Grammys.

"I think it has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls — who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level — to step up, because I think they would be welcome," said Portnow following the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

His comments came after men swept the 2018 Grammys, with only one woman winning a major award this year.

Many didn't take kindly to Portnow's words, including Pink.

The singer posted this handwritten letter to Twitter on Monday: