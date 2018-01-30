Pink slams Recording Academy president in open letter: 'Women OWNED music this year.'

Pink has some words for Recording Academy president Neil Portnow after he said that women need to "step up" if they want to be want to be recognized by the Grammys.
"I think it has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls — who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level — to step up, because I think they would be welcome," said Portnow following the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
His comments came after men swept the 2018 Grammys, with only one woman winning a major award this year.
Many didn't take kindly to Portnow's words, including Pink.
The singer posted this handwritten letter to Twitter on Monday:
Women in music don't need to "step up"— women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They've been killing it. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women STEP UP every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal, and what it looks like to be fair.
Twitter gave Pink a standing ovation for her words:
But Pink was not the only artist willing to put Portnow in his place. Katy Perry echoed the singer's sentiments:
And Charli XCX made a pretty powerful statement with this simple tweet:
According to a USC study, 90% of Grammy nominees are male.
Maybe it's time for the Recording Academy to step up instead.