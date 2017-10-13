Advertising

The singer Pink does not sugar coat things. Whether she is writing heart wrenching lyrics or giving an emotional speech, you can always trust her to tell it like it is.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pink spoke candidly about sex problems, marital compatibility, and the struggles of a monogamous relationship with her husband of 11 years, Carey Hart:

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," said Pink, whose real name is Alicia Moore. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again."

Advertising

giphy

Oh my. That took a turn.

BUT YES, SPEAK YOUR TRUTH, PINK!



Pink went on to say, "Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?" Pink took a deep breath and added, "Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again."

Advertising

Pink also addressed the long standing rumors about her sexuality in the interview. In the past, Pink called her sexual preferences a "mixed bag," and has never felt the need to clarify further than that:

"But I think people like Miley [Cyrus] … I feel like people are just less inclined to be labeled now, which I really like,” she tells The Guardian. "That’s where I was always coming from. Just, leave it alone. I just wanna live my life. I don’t need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Cos I don’t know yet." She slyly added, "And I never say never …"

Advertising

To read Pink's entire interview with The Guardian, click here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.