Pop star Pink posted a picture (say that 10 times fast) of her cooking with her kids and based on the Instagram comments, you'd think that she was actually chopping up and serving her kids for dinner.
Apparently, something that good, responsible moms should never do is let their children into the kitchen. Pink shared a snapshot of her, six-year-old Willow and six-month-old Jameson getting dinner ready, which many parents perceive as extremely dangerous stuff.
Other moms were absolutely scandalized to see kids in the vicinity of a hot surface, calling it "just terrible" ...
... and "stupid."
Shouldn't these moms be watching their own kids instead of commenting on a celebrity's Instagram???
Of course, Pink superfans defended her from the mommy-shamers.
The danger factor of cooking with kids causes a lot of debate on the internet. This last December, a mom shared a photo of the graphic burn she got when a stove burner exploded as a warning to moms not to do what Pink just did.
In addition to Extreme Cooking, Pink has been committed to showing the real side of motherhood—or as real as can be for an über-rich celebrity—by sharing candid shots of times with her kids that are less than glamorous.
Stars: they're just like us! They get stuck in elevators!
A real mom wouldn't let her kids in elevators just in case something like this happens.