Pop star Pink posted a picture (say that 10 times fast) of her cooking with her kids and based on the Instagram comments, you'd think that she was actually chopping up and serving her kids for dinner.

Apparently, something that good, responsible moms should never do is let their children into the kitchen. Pink shared a snapshot of her, six-year-old Willow and six-month-old Jameson getting dinner ready, which many parents perceive as extremely dangerous stuff.

Dinner time A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Other moms were absolutely scandalized to see kids in the vicinity of a hot surface, calling it "just terrible" ...

... and "stupid."

Shouldn't these moms be watching their own kids instead of commenting on a celebrity's Instagram???

Of course, Pink superfans defended her from the mommy-shamers.

The danger factor of cooking with kids causes a lot of debate on the internet. This last December, a mom shared a photo of the graphic burn she got when a stove burner exploded as a warning to moms not to do what Pink just did.

In addition to Extreme Cooking, Pink has been committed to showing the real side of motherhood—or as real as can be for an über-rich celebrity—by sharing candid shots of times with her kids that are less than glamorous.

Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Super excited about this 3 1/2 hour drive with baby strapped in tightly and correctly #herewego #gypsylife #tourlife #rehearsalsarefarawaybecauseicantkeepmyfeetontheground #familyband #dayone necklaces by @roxanneassoulin A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Stars: they're just like us! They get stuck in elevators!

Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

A real mom wouldn't let her kids in elevators just in case something like this happens.

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

