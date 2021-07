Pink is speaking out against sexism in sports and has offered to pay the fines for the Norwegian women's beach handball team who were fined for wearing shorts to a game in protest of "sexist" uniform rules.

The team was fined 150 Euros per player, 1500 in total, last week, after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships earlier this month. The European Handball Federation issued the fines on the grounds that their shorts were "improper clothing" and went against International Handball Federation regulations.

This is what they wore:

And this is what they're required to wear: