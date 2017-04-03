Advertising

Pink uploaded a gym selfie on Saturday with a caption that urges women to stop obsessing with the number on the scale, because it is pretty much total BS.

After giving birth to her second child Jameson Moon back in December, Pink has been working hard to reach her fitness goals. However, the number on the scale is definitely not reflecting the "Try" singer's commitment to getting in shape, so she did the very 'Pink' thing and just said F it.

Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!

The picture has gained over 230,000 likes over the weekend, and many commenters thanked Pink for her anti-scale sentiments.

Sometimes you just gotta say 'So What' to that number on the scale and live your damn life.

