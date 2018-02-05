Pink had the best response for a troll who mocked her Super Bowl performance.

Pink was already battling the flu when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and now she is battling trolls.

After Pink sang 'The Star Spangled Banner,' before Super Bowl LII, she hopped on Twitter and saw this discouraging message from some mean rando with under 200 followers:

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl — chuck palumbo (@King_Sullivan) February 4, 2018

Usually you can get away with talking sh*t about celebs on Twitter without anyone noticing, but Pink doesn't play that way. She saw the tweet, quote-tweeted it, and clapped back so hard, it made Brady dropping the ball in the 4th quarter seem pleasant.

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

TOOOOUCCCHHHHHDOOOOWWNNNNN!

Pink: 1, Sad Twitter Guy: 0

Of course, many of Pink's 32.2 million followers started berating the guy after seeing his tweet. Let's just say his tone changed preeeeeeeetty quickly once he felt the wrath of Pink's fans: