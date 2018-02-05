Pink had the best response for a troll who mocked her Super Bowl performance.

Pink was already battling the flu when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and now she is battling trolls.
After Pink sang 'The Star Spangled Banner,' before Super Bowl LII, she hopped on Twitter and saw this discouraging message from some mean rando with under 200 followers:
Usually you can get away with talking sh*t about celebs on Twitter without anyone noticing, but Pink doesn't play that way. She saw the tweet, quote-tweeted it, and clapped back so hard, it made Brady dropping the ball in the 4th quarter seem pleasant.
TOOOOUCCCHHHHHDOOOOWWNNNNN!
Pink: 1, Sad Twitter Guy: 0
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
A post shared by
P!NK (@pink) on Feb 3, 2018 at 12:37am PST
Of course, many of Pink's 32.2 million followers started berating the guy after seeing his tweet. Let's just say his tone changed preeeeeeeetty quickly once he felt the wrath of Pink's fans:
Looks like @King_Sullivan learned an important lesson today: If you have nothing nice to tweet, don't tweet it at all.