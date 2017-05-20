Advertising

It's wedding day, fam! Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton got married to her fiancé James Matthews on Saturday. Photos from the ceremony have begun to surface, and we don't know about you, but the only thing we can focus on is how beautiful Pippa's dress is.

Look at this! It's every Pinterest wedding board's dream!

WPA Pool/Getty

According to E! News, Middleton's dress was designed by Giles Deacon. Pippa is also wearing a veil by Stephen Jones, a tiara by Maidenhair Fern, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.

Middleton and Matthews got married in an intimate ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, E! News reports. They were set to celebrate with a champagne toast afterwards, followed by a reception with 300 guests at Middleton's family home.

WPA Pool/Getty

Congrats to Pippa and James!

