Advertising

Shaquille O'Neal and Jimmy Fallon competed in an epic lip sync battle on The Tonight Show on Monday, and things got pretty weird.

Everything started off normal enough, with Fallon doing his best rendition of House of Pain's "Jump Around" followed up by Shaq lip syncing to Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative." But a mid-song surprise appearance by a celebrity definitely upped the ante on the competition.

Yep, Jimmy Fallon. You may have all the energy of a toddler hyped up on Pixie Stix, but Shaq has Pitbull. Your move.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBvq1qSHYjE

Advertising

Damn, Shaq makes Pitbull look like a chihuahua when he stands next to him.

Not to be outdone by the double dose of star power, Fallon threw on a costume and sang a duet all by himself. Impressive!

Finally, the two decided to call truce on this insane lip sync battle by singing an unprecedented duet together, which quickly got oddly sexual and pretty damn weird...not that there's anything wrong with that.

Get a room. YouTube

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.