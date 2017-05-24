Advertising

Playboy model Dani Mathers is going from centerfold to community service.

Mathers pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy for secretly Snapchatting a naked 71-year-old woman at the gym.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office couldn't unsee this either. Snapchat

Dani Mathers was sentenced to 30 days of graffiti removal once a week (a real thing you can be sentenced to), $60 in restitution to the woman and will be placed on probation for 36 months.

She got off easy, considering she faced a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine after pleading not guilty last November.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said the case exposes the true consequences of bodyshaming.

This case was about the consequences of #bodyshaming. Imagine if it was your mother, or if the victim was a trans kid struggling w/ identity — LA City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) May 24, 2017

It's an important lesson:

A) Don't body-shame and

B) If you're desperate to add to your Snap story, just use a dog filter or something. Harassing a bathing grandma has consequences.

