Playboy model Dani Mathers is going from centerfold to community service.
Mathers pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy for secretly Snapchatting a naked 71-year-old woman at the gym.
Dani Mathers was sentenced to 30 days of graffiti removal once a week (a real thing you can be sentenced to), $60 in restitution to the woman and will be placed on probation for 36 months.
She got off easy, considering she faced a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine after pleading not guilty last November.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said the case exposes the true consequences of bodyshaming.
It's an important lesson:
A) Don't body-shame and
B) If you're desperate to add to your Snap story, just use a dog filter or something. Harassing a bathing grandma has consequences.