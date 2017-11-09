Portia de Rossi accuses Steven Seagal of unzipping his pants during an audition. Her female agent didn't help.

Portia de Rossi has joined a number of other women in allegations of sexual harassment against action film star Steven Seagal, Variety reports. In a tweet, de Rossi shared that an audition for an unnamed film with now 65-year-old Seagal ended with him unzipping his pants.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

Given the agent's disgusting response, the incident most likely occurred before 44-year-old de Rossi came out publicly in 2005.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her support for her wife.

I’m proud of my wife. https://t.co/NABbOJoBrf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2017

Last week, Julianna Marguiles described an incident between her and Seagal that happened when she was only 23. In a radio interview with Sirius's Jenny Hutt, Marguiles detailed how a female casting director told her Seagal wanted to meet with her in her hotel room. Marguiles hesitated, but after the woman assured Marguiles she would be present, Marguiles agreed. Marguiles came to the hotel at night, only to find herself alone with Seagal. "He made sure I saw his gun," she said. Marguiles noted that she "got out of there unscathed," while adding that she's got her "own Harvey story."