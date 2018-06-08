Post Malone's new face tattoo is a lot, even for Post Malone.

Advertising
Rapper Post Malone has never really been a subtle guy.
But the 22-year-old definitely made a statement with his new face tattoo.
What statement, exactly? That he is always tired.
The new ink was administered by Chad Rowe at Chad Rowe tattoos in Indiana.
And it definitely received a mixed reaction from fans.
Some agreed with the sentiment:
While others were definitely not on board with the face-ink:
And, of course, memes happened:
Personally, I think it's genius. Post Malone doesn't have to worry about getting a job— he already has one of those. The tattoo flawlessly covers under-eye circles. Plus, now people will definitely be more inclined to bring you coffee!
