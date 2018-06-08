Post Malone's new face tattoo is a lot, even for Post Malone.

Rapper Post Malone has never really been a subtle guy.

But the 22-year-old definitely made a statement with his new face tattoo.

What statement, exactly? That he is always tired.

The new ink was administered by Chad Rowe at Chad Rowe tattoos in Indiana.

And it definitely received a mixed reaction from fans.

Some agreed with the sentiment:

I feel @PostMalone’s new tat on a visceral level — Marisa Mendez 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MarisaMendez) June 7, 2018

While others were definitely not on board with the face-ink: