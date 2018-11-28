Amy Schumer gets real about pregnancy with graphic yet inspiring video of her puking.

It seems the further our country descends into fascism and chaos, the more I like Amy Schumer. Being mildly annoyed by her was a privilege of the Obama era. But ever since the U.S.A. became the U.S.AHHHHHHHHHHJFJEHJGGHFF, the comedian has continued to use her platform for good during these dark times.
The comedian, who announced her pregnancy last month in the most Amy Schumer way, shared a video on Instagram this week with a very important political message. That message also happens to include puke. So if you have a weak stomach or were just about to dig in to lunch, maybe save this video for after you plow into that chicken Caesar salad? You're welcome!!!!!!
Here it is:
In the caption, she writes:
Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach. This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set. I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage. Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I’m strugglin right now. But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have. But I guess what I’m really saying is Fuck Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her. My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video. And I don’t usually agree with speaking ill of crackheads, but she has a crackhead looking mouth. Tiny racist teeth. Also the MLB commissioner donated the max he could to her confederate ass campaign and that was after her crack mouth said she would attend a public hanging. #crackmouth #tinyracistteeth#hyperemesisgravidarum
Rest up Amy Schumer and feel better soon, you puking warrior goddess!!!!!!!!!! We promise to never, ever take you for granted ever again.