Amy Schumer gets real about pregnancy with graphic yet inspiring video of her puking.

It seems the further our country descends into fascism and chaos, the more I like Amy Schumer. Being mildly annoyed by her was a privilege of the Obama era. But ever since the U.S.A. became the U.S.AHHHHHHHHHHJFJEHJGGHFF, the comedian has continued to use her platform for good during these dark times.

The comedian, who announced her pregnancy last month in the most Amy Schumer way, shared a video on Instagram this week with a very important political message. That message also happens to include puke. So if you have a weak stomach or were just about to dig in to lunch, maybe save this video for after you plow into that chicken Caesar salad? You're welcome!!!!!!

Here it is:

In the caption, she writes: