Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is getting a lot of heat over a photo Kourtney took of her.

Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 12, 2018@3:05 PM
Khloé Kardashian is definitely pregnant, which is why her sister Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram is getting a lot of criticism — because Khloé is for sure blowing smoke out of her mouth in it. Hey! Pregnant ladies aren't supposed to smoke!

The picture, captioned "shmoney moves," shows Khloé and her long-time best friend, Malika Haqq, holding stacks of dollars and blowing smoke.

Here's the thing, though — that looks very much like a throwback picture, because look at Khloé's bob. Her hair is much longer now. She also doesn't appear to have a baby bump, which she definitely DOES have now.

But people in the comments section of Kourtney's Instagram post were not happy about the picture, assuming it was recent.

But a lot of commenters commented that this picture of her smoking just couldn't be recent.

So yes, it would appear this is a throwback. Everyone relax, Khloé Kardashian is not ruining her baby.

