Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is getting a lot of heat over a photo Kourtney took of her.

Khloé Kardashian is definitely pregnant, which is why her sister Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram is getting a lot of criticism — because Khloé is for sure blowing smoke out of her mouth in it. Hey! Pregnant ladies aren't supposed to smoke!
The picture, captioned "shmoney moves," shows Khloé and her long-time best friend, Malika Haqq, holding stacks of dollars and blowing smoke.
Here's the thing, though — that looks very much like a throwback picture, because look at Khloé's bob. Her hair is much longer now. She also doesn't appear to have a baby bump, which she definitely DOES have now.
But people in the comments section of Kourtney's Instagram post were not happy about the picture, assuming it was recent.
But a lot of commenters commented that this picture of her smoking just couldn't be recent.
So yes, it would appear this is a throwback. Everyone relax, Khloé Kardashian is not ruining her baby.