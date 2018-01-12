Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is getting a lot of heat over a photo Kourtney took of her.

Khloé Kardashian is definitely pregnant, which is why her sister Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram is getting a lot of criticism — because Khloé is for sure blowing smoke out of her mouth in it. Hey! Pregnant ladies aren't supposed to smoke!

shmoney moves A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

The picture, captioned "shmoney moves," shows Khloé and her long-time best friend, Malika Haqq, holding stacks of dollars and blowing smoke.

Here's the thing, though — that looks very much like a throwback picture, because look at Khloé's bob. Her hair is much longer now. She also doesn't appear to have a baby bump, which she definitely DOES have now.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

But people in the comments section of Kourtney's Instagram post were not happy about the picture, assuming it was recent.