Stedman says Oprah would 'absolutely' run for president. Get ready.

On Sunday, media mogul Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes, and delivered a really inspiring speech that, even if just for a fleeting moment, gave us hope for the future.

Many jokingly hailed Oprah's speech as presidential, and soon the hashtag #PresidentOprah started trending on Twitter. But now sources very close to the talk show host say she might actually consider running for president in 2020.

Among them? Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham.

"It’s up to the people," Graham told the Los Angeles Times. "She would absolutely do it."

CNN also claims that some of Oprah's closest confidants are urging her to run for president as well.

But not everyone is ready for Oprah/Gail 2020. People on Twitter had differing opinions when it comes to Oprah's potential presidential run:

I love Oprah and I loved her speech, too, but I don't want another TV celebrity President. There, I said it. — Randi Very Stable Genius Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 8, 2018