A recent report from Huffington Post revealed Prince may have been the first to channel to self-actualizing powers of Oprah's self-help program The Secret. Or at least, he knew how to project his intentions into the universe. In 1980, Prince was an up-and-coming musician who just landed a gig opening for Rick James (b*tch) on his Fire It Up tour. However, the musical royalty already knew that his status would eventually soar into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the hearts and loins of people across the globe.

If you peek closely at the vintage ID, you can see that Prince wrote his position as "Musician/Star."

Yesss baby, you forever will be a star.

Vintage ID shows that Prince always knew he was destined for fame https://t.co/x79VQ2RRfN pic.twitter.com/RZyeGd6rMD — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 16, 2017

When Common posted the throwback photo on Thursday, it naturally caused a ripple effect of Prince nostalgia.

That time when this young unknown artist opened for Rick James. Please look at what he wrote in the "position" section. #HeKnew #tbt pic.twitter.com/vMljMGYLdi — COMMON (@common) September 14, 2017

Fans shared fond memories of the Purple Rain singer.

Best concert ever-Prince's Purple Rain tour at Rosemont Horizon 1984. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) September 14, 2017

While musical truthers claimed The Purple One was already popular by 1980.

That's fair. It's hard to call someone struggling when they're opening for Rick James in his prime.

He was already a star by 1980....."I Wanna Be Your Lover" was dropped in 1979...... — Neville James (@CroixBoy) September 14, 2017

It can't be disputed though, that 1980 was just the beginning of Prince's legacy.

Three years later, it had to be changed to superstar. — Curtis Rumbolt (@CurtisRumbolt) September 14, 2017

The vintage ID is now on sale for a mere $800.

You can pay rent with cultural currency, right?!

When you have a dream you have to be the first to know it and tell it. — DrNpjwill (@nursepal_jw) September 14, 2017

We're all grateful Prince valued himself enough to push his art to the top of the charts, and into our hearts. I'm deeply sorry, I couldn't resist the rhyme.

