A recent report from Huffington Post revealed Prince may have been the first to channel to self-actualizing powers of Oprah's self-help program The Secret. Or at least, he knew how to project his intentions into the universe. In 1980, Prince was an up-and-coming musician who just landed a gig opening for Rick James (b*tch) on his Fire It Up tour. However, the musical royalty already knew that his status would eventually soar into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the hearts and loins of people across the globe.
If you peek closely at the vintage ID, you can see that Prince wrote his position as "Musician/Star."
Yesss baby, you forever will be a star.
When Common posted the throwback photo on Thursday, it naturally caused a ripple effect of Prince nostalgia.
Fans shared fond memories of the Purple Rain singer.
While musical truthers claimed The Purple One was already popular by 1980.
That's fair. It's hard to call someone struggling when they're opening for Rick James in his prime.
It can't be disputed though, that 1980 was just the beginning of Prince's legacy.
The vintage ID is now on sale for a mere $800.
You can pay rent with cultural currency, right?!
We're all grateful Prince valued himself enough to push his art to the top of the charts, and into our hearts. I'm deeply sorry, I couldn't resist the rhyme.