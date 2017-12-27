Obama gives interview to Prince Harry, says he felt ‘serenity’ during Trump’s inauguration.

After previously releasing a teaser that the internet fully enjoyed, BBC Radio 4 has released the entirety of Prince Harry's interview with President Barack Obama. It's a belated Chrismukkah gift!
The 39-minute interview availablehere) was done as part of Harry's guest editing work on the BBC program.
Harry asked Obama about his thoughts during Trump's inauguration. Obama, ever the excellent orator, deftly handled the question by making it all about Michelle.
"There was a sense that we had run a good race," Obama said after describing inauguration day.
A good highlight was Harry's lightning fire round for Obama, which included an important question featuring Harry's fiancée.
Darn, wish he'd said The Good Wife for Harry's reaction.
Obama and Harry also chatted our favorite thing: the internet!
When asked what he misses most, Obama first said "The fact that I didn't experience traffic." Woah, what's that like? Then he explained, "I miss my team" and "the work itself."
As to his work now, Obama said, "I'm really obsessed with training the next generation of leaders." He's also happy about getting to spend more time with his bae, Michelle.
While Harry and Obama seem like BFFs, a wedding invite has not been secured for Obama. Here's Harry chatting about Obama and a potential wedding invite.
If you haven't watched it, the teaser shows some fun camaraderie from before the interview.