Obama gives interview to Prince Harry, says he felt ‘serenity’ during Trump’s inauguration.

After previously releasing a teaser that the internet fully enjoyed, BBC Radio 4 has released the entirety of Prince Harry's interview with President Barack Obama. It's a belated Chrismukkah gift!

Up next... Prince Harry interviews @BarackObama on his time in office and hopes for the future #r4today pic.twitter.com/q2cNVNfRvo — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 27, 2017

The 39-minute interview availablehere) was done as part of Harry's guest editing work on the BBC program.

Prince Harry will guest edit tomorrow's @BBCr4today programme. HRH has worked closely with the Today team over several months to produce segments on topics close to his heart including the Armed Forces, conservation and mental health. Tune in to @BBCRadio4 from 6am! — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 26, 2017

Harry asked Obama about his thoughts during Trump's inauguration. Obama, ever the excellent orator, deftly handled the question by making it all about Michelle.

"Overall there was serenity there. More than I would have expected."@BarackObama on his feelings after @realDonaldTrump was inaugurated as US President #r4today pic.twitter.com/lNilKhml6D — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 27, 2017

"There was a sense that we had run a good race," Obama said after describing inauguration day.

A good highlight was Harry's lightning fire round for Obama, which included an important question featuring Harry's fiancée.

Darn, wish he'd said The Good Wife for Harry's reaction.