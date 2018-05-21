Enjoy Meghan and Harry's official wedding portraits before you go back to real life.

If you're already missing the glamour and excitement of this past Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fear not: Kensington Palace has released three official photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

A gorgeous black and white photo shows the newlyweds posing alone.

The caption reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

Another picture shows the whole family. There's the Duke and Duchess, of course, as well as the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, and the father and stepmother of the groom, Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles. The photo also includes Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's brother, Prince Willliam, and his wife, Duchess Kate. And then there's William and Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (There are a lot of titles here and I'm sure I'm getting them all wrong. My apologies to the royal family, who are probably reading this with severe looks of disapproval.)