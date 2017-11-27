Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos show off her new bling.

It's like an early holiday present! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their engagement and Kensington Palace is doing a great job of supplying us with lots of content. The newly engaged couple appeared for a photo call at the Palace Gardens on Monday to show off Markle's ring and talk about how much they love each other.
When asked by press about the moment he knew Markle was the one, Harry said, "The very first time we met."
Markle, according to People, described the proposal as "very" romantic."
Markle's giant sparkler of a ring is highly sentimental. The side diamonds come from Princess Diana's jewelry collection. The center diamond is from Botswana, where the couple vacationed in August. Harry designed the ring himself.
Here's a grainy close-up of the ring from a photo by royal photographer Mark Stewart.
A modern classic, just like this love story. Aw.