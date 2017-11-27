Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos show off her new bling.

It's like an early holiday present! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their engagement and Kensington Palace is doing a great job of supplying us with lots of content. The newly engaged couple appeared for a photo call at the Palace Gardens on Monday to show off Markle's ring and talk about how much they love each other.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

When asked by press about the moment he knew Markle was the one, Harry said, "The very first time we met."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared at a photo call at Kensington Palace on the day their engagement has been announced. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Markle, according to People, described the proposal as "very" romantic."

Meghan is wearing a dress is by P.A.R.O.S.H. today and a coat by Line the Label pic.twitter.com/cqp3WPS4Ws — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) November 27, 2017

Markle's giant sparkler of a ring is highly sentimental. The side diamonds come from Princess Diana's jewelry collection. The center diamond is from Botswana, where the couple vacationed in August. Harry designed the ring himself.